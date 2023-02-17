Sega increasing average monthly salary of workers by 30 percent

Sega is increasing the average monthly salary of existing employees by roughly 30 percent to stabilize income and create a more comfortable working environment.

The Japanese publisher said the wage bump will "further strengthen its global competitiveness" and is evidence of the company's willingness to "invest in human resources."

The pay increase will take effect on July 1, 2023, and will be implemented by raising the base salary of workers and "increasing the ratio of base salary within annual salary by incorporating part of bonuses." Sega noted that on an annual salary basis, the average increase rase is roughly 15 percent.

Providing one example of how the raise will take shape, Sega explained the initial salary for university graduates will rise to ¥300,000 from ¥222,000, an increase of approximately 35 percent.

"We are working to reform our various personnel systems so that employees can maximize their respective potential in a comfortable working environment," wrote the company in a press release.

"We will continue to invest in human resource education, including not only the development of a compensation system that treats employees according to their roles and contributions, but also the expansion of measures to support working styles for each and every employee to live their own lives.

"We will continue our efforts to realize a system that allows our employees to grow while realizing diverse work styles, and to provide further experiences that move the heart globally."

Sega isn't the first video game company to raise wages this year. Earlier this month, Nintendo confirmed plans to deliver a 10 percent pay increase to enable long-term growth by securing its workforce.

