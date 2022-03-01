informa
Business
Bandai Namco is raising the base salary of all employees in Japan

The Elden Ring publisher said it wants to "stabilize" employee income.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
March 01, 2022
Bandai Namco has announced plans to raise its basic pay rate in Japan from April 2022.

As noted in a press release (via Google Translate), the Elden Ring publisher will raise the basic salary of all employees by an average of 50,000 yen ($435) per month. The Japanese company is also increasing its starting salary to 290,000 yen ($2500) from 232,000 yen ($2000).

Bandai said it wants to stabilize employee income, and explained it will also be introducing "Activity Based Working" to let staff tailor their personal work schedule in a bid to boost autonomy and creativity.

"Through this revision, we will realize the new medium-term vision with the basic policy of improving the workability of employees, exceeding the expectations of fans all over the world with high-quality content and various entertainment that can be played for a long time and deeply," adds the announcement.

In its most recent fiscal report, Bandai Namco said it plans to spend $130 million creating an "IP metaverse" with a view to maximising the value of its various franchises in the medium to long-term.

