Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
Xbox will add voice recordings to its player reporting functionality

With video and voice clips, Xbox now covers every possible way that players can report one another for harmful misconduct.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
July 12, 2023
Xbox players will soon be able to include voice clips when they report other players. On Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, the new feature will allow for clips to be uploaded after "experiencing or witnessing inappropriate verbal behavior."

"In-game chat...is often the place where players have the highest opportunity to interact with players outside of their friend network," said Xbox. "Making the feature available across Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One ensures that players have this feature available to them in any multiplayer in-game chat."

Players will be able to upload up to 60 seconds of an in-game video clip that may potentially violate Xbox's community guidelines. It's intended to work with "thousands" of games that feature in-game voice chat, including older backwards compatible games.

A clip can be accessed by players for a full 24-hour period, during which it can only be used to submit in a player's report. Once that period ends, it will automatically be deleted.

Currently being tested by Xbox Insiders, the feature is part of Microsoft's continued commitment to making its ecosystem safe for all players. In its blog, Xbox notes that its "investments in safety have helped players feel safer across text, video, and image." 

At time of writing, it's unclear how Xbox's Discord integration will play into the reporting feature, if at all. 

Earlier this year, it was reported that 2.11 million Xbox players reported other players during the second half of 2022. 41 percent of those reports covered in-game behavior, though it was positively noted that those player reports numbers have been gradually declining every six months since 2021. 

