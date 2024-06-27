Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is heading to Amazon Fire TV

Xbox is bringing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to Amazon Fire TV in over 25 countries.

Those who subscribe to the premium Xbox Game Pass tier will be able to play games directly from the Xbox app on select Fire TV devices via the power of the cloud.

Xbox said the partnership will give people more choice when deciding how to play their favorite games. It also represents another instance of Microsoft broadening the boundaries of its platform ecosystem beyond traditional console hardware—which, as the company recently admitted, isn't selling too well.

Xbox Game Pass will initially be supported on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Stick 4K, which retail for $59.99 and $49.99 respectively. Microsoft said those price points represent a "great low-cost, convenient, and portable option" for those looking to access Xbox titles.

Microsoft's cloud gaming ambitions

"Over the past several years, we have been on a journey to deliver cloud gaming to more devices and to more people around the globe. We are excited to add Fire TV to our growing family of cloud gaming devices and eager to welcome new players into this experience," reads a blog post.

Amazon previously partnered with Xbox on the company's Fallout television series. The show was renewed for a second season after attracting 65 million viewers in just over two weeks.

Notably for Microsoft, the success of the Amazon-backed adaptation provided the game series with a shot in the arm, driving players back to Fallout 4, Fallout 76, New Vegas, and even the original titles.

Microsoft promised a stream of first-party software, including new entries in popular franchises like Fable, Gears of War, and Doom, during its recent Xbox Game Showcase. That's despite the company laying off 1,900 workers following its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, before also closing notable ZeniMax studios including Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks and Redfall maker Arkane Austin.