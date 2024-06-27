Sponsored By

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is heading to Amazon Fire TV

Microsoft claims the partnership will create a 'low-cost' route into the Xbox ecosystem.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

June 27, 2024

2 Min Read
Xbox Game Pass on Amazon TV
Image via Xbox

Xbox is bringing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to Amazon Fire TV in over 25 countries.

Those who subscribe to the premium Xbox Game Pass tier will be able to play games directly from the Xbox app on select Fire TV devices via the power of the cloud.

Xbox said the partnership will give people more choice when deciding how to play their favorite games. It also represents another instance of Microsoft broadening the boundaries of its platform ecosystem beyond traditional console hardware—which, as the company recently admitted, isn't selling too well.

Xbox Game Pass will initially be supported on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Stick 4K, which retail for $59.99 and $49.99 respectively. Microsoft said those price points represent a "great low-cost, convenient, and portable option" for those looking to access Xbox titles.

Microsoft's cloud gaming ambitions

"Over the past several years, we have been on a journey to deliver cloud gaming to more devices and to more people around the globe. We are excited to add Fire TV to our growing family of cloud gaming devices and eager to welcome new players into this experience," reads a blog post.

Amazon previously partnered with Xbox on the company's Fallout television series. The show was renewed for a second season after attracting 65 million viewers in just over two weeks.

Notably for Microsoft, the success of the Amazon-backed adaptation provided the game series with a shot in the arm, driving players back to Fallout 4, Fallout 76, New Vegas, and even the original titles.

Microsoft promised a stream of first-party software, including new entries in popular franchises like Fable, Gears of War, and Doom, during its recent Xbox Game Showcase. That's despite the company laying off 1,900 workers following its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, before also closing notable ZeniMax studios including Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks and Redfall maker Arkane Austin.

Read more about:

Top Stories[Company] Xbox

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Yasuke and Naoe in key art for Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Business
Yves Guillemot denounces Assassin's Creed Shadows' racist, 'malicious' backlashYves Guillemot denounces Assassin's Creed Shadows' racist, 'malicious' backlash
byJustin Carter
Jun 27, 2024
2 Min Read
Graphic for SAG-AFTRA showing a hand holding a video game controller.
Business
SAG-AFTRA ups indie dev contract tiers to include $30M game projectsSAG-AFTRA ups indie dev contract tiers to include $30M game projects
byJustin Carter
Jun 27, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last SpellDeep Dive: Designing a new dwarf race in The Last Spell
byRobin Fau
Jun 27, 2024
10 Min Read
The player character in Monster Hunter Wilds leaps in the air to stab a worm-looking monster.
Design
Monster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularityMonster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularity
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 21, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
How Little Kitty, Big City was designed to steal hearts (and fish)How Little Kitty, Big City was designed to steal hearts (and fish)
byJohn Harris
Jun 20, 2024
12 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

A screencap of YouTuber Dr Disrespect. He wears red wraparound sunglasses and a fake mullet and moustache.
Marketing
Opinion: Dr Disrespect's ousting should be a wake-up call for devsOpinion: Dr Disrespect's ousting should be a wake-up call for devs
byBryant Francis
Jun 27, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Retrospective: A producer's guide to team buy-inRetrospective: A producer's guide to team buy-in
byAnders Erickson
Jun 27, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Creating Compelling and Continuous Gameplay in a Cozy Farming/Life Sim AdventureCreating Compelling and Continuous Gameplay in a Cozy Farming/Life Sim Adventure
byDeborah Chantson
Jun 26, 2024
5 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan