Sponsored By

Xbox expands Research division to collaborate with game developers

A new program within the Xbox Research division allows developers to give the console maker feedback and help it improve in key areas.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 30, 2024

2 Min Read
Logo for the Xbox console/platform.
Image via Microsoft.

Microsoft's Xbox Research division includes a new program where it solicits feedback directly from game developers.

In a new blog, the company explained how its player experience-focused team will "listen to developer partners in Xbox's ecosystem and [work] with product teams to bring forward insights and data that could help improve future tools and services."

The hope is that discussions and data will help Xbox Research "address pain points and enhance the experience of partners across the spectrum of disciplines."

Under the new program, the division will use research methods such as interviews, usability and play tests, surveys and more. Principal user research Deborah Hendersen said these are already used for players, but have been retooled to be more developer-focused.

Data from these studies "will help us figure out both what to build and how to build things well," she said. "It's all about giving game developers what they need to feel empowered and supported by Xbox."

Why Xbox needs outside feedback now more than ever

Hendersen admitted that Xbox courting developer feedback has been a long time coming. She attributed the oversight to a "less formal" backend for getting feedback.

Prioritizing player reactions over developer notes is a "common industry oversight," and in her eyes, also explains why studios "often take a while to dedicate these sorts of resources to game-tools."

However, this program comes weeks after multiple third-party teams levied criticism against Xbox's porting process. Some blame was attributed to the Xbox Series S, while other studios criticized the developer's larger support system.

This program is open for all developers (as opposed to just the technical staff), said Hendersen. All facets of game development are "vital to the process," and that includes studios who have never released a game on the Xbox platform.

"We want to hear from everyone who works on games or helps support game studios because if we can make your life easier, it makes gaming better," she said.

The full Xbox Research blog can be read here, can US-based developers can apply to join the program here.

Read more about:

[Company] Xbox

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for Annapurna Interactive.
Business
Report: Annapurna Interactive collapse followed years of infighting by top execsReport: Annapurna Interactive collapse followed years of infighting by top execs
byJustin Carter
Sep 30, 2024
3 Min Read
Splash art for the mobile game Pokémon Unite.
Business
Pokémon Unite gets knocked out of Belgium and the Netherlands in late 2025Pokémon Unite gets knocked out of Belgium and the Netherlands in late 2025
byJustin Carter
Sep 30, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A blue ship from Breachway soars through the stars.
PC
Breachway's beautiful ship designs were honed by architectural expertiseBreachway's beautiful ship designs were honed by architectural expertise
byBryant Francis
Sep 30, 2024
6 Min Read
Key art for Dead by Daylight showing the monsters and four playable characters.
Business
Behaviour Interactive CEO says Red Hook Studios acquisition helps both companies "reduce risk"Behaviour Interactive CEO says Red Hook Studios acquisition helps both companies "reduce risk"
byBryant Francis
Sep 24, 2024
6 Min Read
A top-down view of the city from Frostpunk 2.
Design
Frostpunk 2's developers didn't want it to be a 'jackass simulator'Frostpunk 2's developers didn't want it to be a 'jackass simulator'
byBryant Francis
Sep 20, 2024
7 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Production
How to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jamHow to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jam
byPavel Bokai-Poltavetz
Sep 26, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Subscription services are not yet driving major changes in game designSubscription services are not yet driving major changes in game design
byGeorge Jijiashvili
Sep 25, 2024
3 Min Read
Trevor from Grand Theft Auto 5 in a Hawaiian shirt, about to hit a shocked mime with a baseball bat outside a dress shop at night
Design
Breaking down GTA V's pedestrian dialogue system: An analysis with speculative examplesBreaking down GTA V's pedestrian dialogue system: An analysis with speculative examples
byRanden Banuelos
Sep 24, 2024
8 Min Read