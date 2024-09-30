Xbox expands Research division to collaborate with game developers

Microsoft's Xbox Research division includes a new program where it solicits feedback directly from game developers.

In a new blog, the company explained how its player experience-focused team will "listen to developer partners in Xbox's ecosystem and [work] with product teams to bring forward insights and data that could help improve future tools and services."

The hope is that discussions and data will help Xbox Research "address pain points and enhance the experience of partners across the spectrum of disciplines."

Under the new program, the division will use research methods such as interviews, usability and play tests, surveys and more. Principal user research Deborah Hendersen said these are already used for players, but have been retooled to be more developer-focused.

Data from these studies "will help us figure out both what to build and how to build things well," she said. "It's all about giving game developers what they need to feel empowered and supported by Xbox."

Why Xbox needs outside feedback now more than ever

Hendersen admitted that Xbox courting developer feedback has been a long time coming. She attributed the oversight to a "less formal" backend for getting feedback.

Prioritizing player reactions over developer notes is a "common industry oversight," and in her eyes, also explains why studios "often take a while to dedicate these sorts of resources to game-tools."

However, this program comes weeks after multiple third-party teams levied criticism against Xbox's porting process. Some blame was attributed to the Xbox Series S, while other studios criticized the developer's larger support system.

This program is open for all developers (as opposed to just the technical staff), said Hendersen. All facets of game development are "vital to the process," and that includes studios who have never released a game on the Xbox platform.

"We want to hear from everyone who works on games or helps support game studios because if we can make your life easier, it makes gaming better," she said.

The full Xbox Research blog can be read here, can US-based developers can apply to join the program here.