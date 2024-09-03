Jyamma Games, other devs claim Microsoft 'doesn't care' about their Xbox ports

Indie studio Jyamma Games is indefinitely delaying the Xbox Series X|S port of Enotria: The Last Song, and laid the blame squarely on Microsoft's shoulders.

Per IGN, founder Jacky Greco reportedly said on Discord that Xbox "obviously don't care about Enotria and they don't care about [players]."

The official announcement attributed the delay to "challenges" not found in the PlayStation 5 or PC versions coming on September 19. But Greco was more candid on Discord, and alleged Jyamma spent two months contacting Xbox to no response.

In mid-August, Haak developer Blingstone claimed Xbox's porting process was a "nightmare" to go through. Greco's comments echo that sentiment, as he similarly said Jyamma was unable to open a store page and submit the game.

"We've [got] Xbox Series X and S versions ready but we can't proceed with submission and release," he wrote. "I spent a lot of money for porting and they decided to ignore us."

Xbox's troubled port saga

Studios have previously voiced their displeasure with Microsoft's porting process. In several cases, like with Baldur's Gate 3, development issues stemmed from the Xbox Series S.

Earlier this week, Funcom's chief product officer Scott Junior told VG247 it would be a "challenge" to bring its MMO Dune: Awakening to the Xbox Series systems. He said there were "a lot of optimizations we need to do," and highlighted the Series S specifically.

Earlier today, Capcom said it was bringing its collection of fighting games to Xbox, albeit in 2025. Before that point, the developer made no mention of either coming to the console, and the port is only happening after "technical discussions."

Last year, Xbox head Phil Spencer defended the Series S' existence, arguing it was needed for players unable to buy a Series X or PlayStation 5. At the time, he said he "doesn't see a world" where the Series S is abandoned.