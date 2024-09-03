Sponsored By

Jyamma Games, other devs claim Microsoft 'doesn't care' about their Xbox ports

More third-party studios are speaking out about their difficulties making (or porting) their games for Xbox's dual current-gen consoles.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 3, 2024

2 Min Read
Key art for Entoria: The Last Song.
Image via Jyamma Games.

Indie studio Jyamma Games is indefinitely delaying the Xbox Series X|S port of Enotria: The Last Song, and laid the blame squarely on Microsoft's shoulders.

Per IGN, founder Jacky Greco reportedly said on Discord that Xbox "obviously don't care about Enotria and they don't care about [players]."

The official announcement attributed the delay to "challenges" not found in the PlayStation 5 or PC versions coming on September 19. But Greco was more candid on Discord, and alleged Jyamma spent two months contacting Xbox to no response.

In mid-August, Haak developer Blingstone claimed Xbox's porting process was a "nightmare" to go through. Greco's comments echo that sentiment, as he similarly said Jyamma was unable to open a store page and submit the game.

"We've [got] Xbox Series X and S versions ready but we can't proceed with submission and release," he wrote. "I spent a lot of money for porting and they decided to ignore us."

Xbox's troubled port saga

Studios have previously voiced their displeasure with Microsoft's porting process. In several cases, like with Baldur's Gate 3, development issues stemmed from the Xbox Series S.

Earlier this week, Funcom's chief product officer Scott Junior told VG247 it would be a "challenge" to bring its MMO Dune: Awakening to the Xbox Series systems. He said there were "a lot of optimizations we need to do," and highlighted the Series S specifically.

Earlier today, Capcom said it was bringing its collection of fighting games to Xbox, albeit in 2025. Before that point, the developer made no mention of either coming to the console, and the port is only happening after "technical discussions."

Last year, Xbox head Phil Spencer defended the Series S' existence, arguing it was needed for players unable to buy a Series X or PlayStation 5. At the time, he said he "doesn't see a world" where the Series S is abandoned.

Read more about:

[Company] Xbox

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot of the web3 game Sugartown.
Business
Zynga sells web3 game Sugartown to D20 LabsZynga sells web3 game Sugartown to D20 Labs
byJustin Carter
Sep 3, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for 2024's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Business
Rocksteady cuts staff following Suicide Squad's underperformanceRocksteady cuts staff following Suicide Squad's underperformance
byJustin Carter
Sep 3, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A screenshot from Splitgate 2
Design
'We were just fighting to keep the lights on:' 1047 Games founder on ditching Splitgate to create a scalable sequel'We were just fighting to keep the lights on:' 1047 Games founder on ditching Splitgate to create a scalable sequel
byChris Kerr
Sep 3, 2024
7 Min Read
A character searches a cartoon alleyway strewn with refuse
Design
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46
byDanielle Riendeau
Aug 29, 2024
A person holding the Xbox Adaptive Joystick between their chin and collarbone
Design
'A rising tide floats all boats': Xbox on the universal benefits of accessible design'A rising tide floats all boats': Xbox on the universal benefits of accessible design
byChris Kerr
Aug 29, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Art
Creation of Parallax Occlusion Mapping (POM) in Unreal Engine 5Creation of Parallax Occlusion Mapping (POM) in Unreal Engine 5
byAlexander Mukhitdinov
Aug 30, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Iterative narrative design for video games - an indie approachIterative narrative design for video games - an indie approach
byLeander Burger
Aug 29, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Gamescom 2024: a record-breaking year for the world's largest games eventGamescom 2024: a record-breaking year for the world's largest games event
byGeorge Jijiashvili, Liam Deane
Aug 27, 2024
7 Min Read