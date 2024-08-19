Sponsored By

'Nightmare' porting process drove Haak developer Blingame to cancel Xbox version

Blingame claims Xbox's porting process for Haak was the worst it's ever had to deal with, and was so taxing that killing the port was its only option.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 19, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for the 2022 game Haak.
Image via Blingame/OKJOY.

Indie developer Blingame revealed it had to kill the Xbox Series X|S version of its 2022 game, Haak, owing to a tumultuous porting process.

Over the weekend, the studio released a statement detailing how it spent "over 14 months" trying to bring its game to Microsoft's console. That ended up being a "nightmare," mainly owing to "many" alleged bugs in Microsoft's Partner Center.

Last year, Baldur's Gate 3's Xbox Series X|S port hit a snag pre-release owing to the S console. Those issues were later resolved, but the two games indicate a potential larger issue with bringing titles to Xbox as a staggered release.

Porting games can already be tricky for various reasons. A lack of proper support from console makers cuts multiple ways, especially in the relationship between them and developers.

In Blingame's case, it claimed the MPC's bugs stopped it from registering an account, and that further issues with the support system made requesting help "impossible."

"We informed ID@Xbox about our predicament," the studio wrote, "but they were powerless to help. Apparently, it falls outside their scope of responsibility, and it seems to be a Microsoft issue."

"We very much want to share Haak's adventure with more players," Blingame continued. "But development funds are extremely tight, and we can't afford to wait any longer. We deeply regret this outcome, but we've truly done our best."

In response to a comment on social media, the studio later called Xbox's publishing process "the worst we have ever encountered. [...] We have never faced such significant obstacles."

Game Developer has reached out to Xbox for comment, and will update when a response is given.

Read more about:

[Company] Xbox

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

A college football player in EA Sports College Football 25.
Business
Survey reveals devs consider genAI double-edged sword in game developmentSurvey reveals devs consider genAI double-edged sword in game development
byJustin Carter
Aug 19, 2024
2 Min Read
A motion capture performer on set
Production
Game performers demand more support from studios over 'graphic' scenesGame performers demand more support from studios over 'graphic' scenes
byChris Kerr
Aug 19, 2024
3 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Jen and Zan, two player characters from Tactical Breach Wizards. They are wizards with guns.
Design
Tactical Breach Wizards shows how strategy games can tickle the funny boneTactical Breach Wizards shows how strategy games can tickle the funny bone
byBryant Francis
Aug 19, 2024
10 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Book Excerpt: Great Games Need Great LeadersBook Excerpt: Great Games Need Great Leaders
byMatthew John Dyet
Aug 15, 2024
22 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Deep Dive: How Owlchemy adapted its VR titles for the Apple Vision ProDeep Dive: How Owlchemy adapted its VR titles for the Apple Vision Pro
byPhillip Johnson, Greg Tamargoand 3 more
Aug 13, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Conjuring a gestural spellcasting system for VRConjuring a gestural spellcasting system for VR
byEdward McNeill
Aug 19, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Starting up and running your own outsourcing studioStarting up and running your own outsourcing studio
byJames Rowbotham
Aug 14, 2024
6 Min Read
The steam logo repeated across a dark gradient background
PC
What the heck is Valve doing with these informal Deadlock NDAs?What the heck is Valve doing with these informal Deadlock NDAs?
byBryant Francis
Aug 13, 2024
9 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan