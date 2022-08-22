Independent developer Gallium Studios has raised $6 million from Griffin Gaming Partners to fund its first two games, VoxVerse and Proxi.

Gallium was founded by The Sims and Spore designer Will Wright and Where in the World is Carmen San Diego creator Lauren Elliott in 2015. The studio was founded in the hopes of making creator-owned simulation games that would incorporate Web3 and AI technology. Both VoxVerse and Proxi will use blockchain technology.

Elliott, Gallium's CEO, said in a statement to VentureBeat that partnering with Griffin would allow the studio to "design and publish the next generation of simulation games." The studio's goal, he continued, is to make games that operate on making players an important part of the game's development.

"Advanced AI and the core features of blockchain technology can combine to support Will’s vision to keep players at the center of the development process," he continued. "Game design should always put players first."



Griffin Gaming Partners is no stranger to funding developers with an interest in blockchain games. Earlier this year, the venture capital firm contributed to a $46 million fund to developer Network Studios. Similar to Gallium, Network's first pair of titles, Triumph and Legendary: Heroes Unchained, will both be blockchain games.



Proxi was revealed by Wright in 2018, and was said to be a "game of self discovery." At the time, Wright described the game as one that would simulate players' memories. "This is a game where we uncover the hidden you, your subconscious, your inner-Id, and bring it to the surface and bring it to life so you can interact with it."

VoxVerse is a metaverse title that Wright made with blockchain developer Gala Games in 2021. The Voxes in question are essentially digital Funko Pops, and the game will feature a "unique VOX world that goes beyond the metaverse," according to Gala Games.

In 2020, Gallium announced a partnership with blockchain company Forte.io. Elliott boasted that with the partnership, Gallium could now "craft gameplay and economic designs that are collaborative in nature, so players can engage in original, relevant experiences, and be rewarded for their creativity."