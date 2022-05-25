informa
Web3-focused AR studio SpotX Games has joined Niantic

SpotX previously worked on a location-based scavenger hunt that incorporated NFTs.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
May 25, 2022
The SpotX Games logo

The team behind web3-focused AR startup SpotX Games has joined Pokémon Go developer Niantic.

SpotX is described as a company that "makes web3 and NFTs accessible to all," and according to Niantic is aligned with its own mission to deliver fun, real-world gameplay adventures using AR technology.

Founded in January 2022 by a five-strong team, SpotX caught the attention of Niantic chief exec John Hanke when developing a location-based scavenger hunt called [email protected], which rewarded players with a unique NFT featuring a map of their journey.

Niantic CTO Phil Keslin said the team impressed the company with its "creative use of blockchain technology and NFTs," and since joining Niantic has shown they understand how to build creative experiences that can stand alone while also bringing accessibility and utility to web3 and NFT projects.

The news was announced alongside the re-hire of Chikai Ohazama as Niantic's new president of web3.

Ohazama was formerly Niantic's director of product management, and said he returned to help the Niantic team "navigate their way through the world of web3."

