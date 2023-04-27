Wartales has sold over 600,000 copies since launching in early access

Shiro Games' medieval open-world tactical RPG, Wartales, has topped 600,000 sales since launching in early access in December 2021.

The studio also revealed Wartales has amassed 1 million wishlists on Steam since its recent 1.0 launch on April 12, 2023. It'll be interesting to see how many of convert into tangible sales in the long-run.

"We're overwhelmed with gratitude by the positive community feedback thus far,” said Shiro Games CEO, Nicolas Cannasse. "More than 600,000 players have explored the world of Wartales, and so many have spent hundreds of hours enjoying the game and sharing their discoveries with other players."

Shiro has plenty of pedigree when it comes to developing strategy titles, having previously worked on Dune: Spice Wars and Northgard–the latter of which has over 3 million players worldwide.

Wartales is currently available on Windows PC, and Shiro said it plans to keep supporting the title with several updates and improvements that will be released in the "near future."