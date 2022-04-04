Wargaming to shut down businesses in Russia and Belarus

World of Tanks developer Wargaming is leaving Russia and Belarus. The decision comes after Russia invaded Ukraine with support from Belarus.

The company, which is headquartered in Cyprus but was founded in Belarus, said it has conducted a strategic review of its global business operations and determined it "will not own or operate any businesses" in those regions.

To facilitate the move, the company has transferred its live games business in Russia and Belarus to local management of Lesta Studio, which is no longer affiliated with Wargaming.

Wargaming noted it "will not profit" from that process and said it "expects to suffer substantial losses as a direct result of this decision."

"We will be completing the operational transition with all due speed while remaining in full compliance with all laws and ensuring the ongoing safety and support of our employees," reads a company statement shared on Linkedin.

"During the transition period the live products will remain available in Russia and Belarus and will be operated by the new owner."

Wargaming has also begun the process of closing its studio in Minsk, Belarus, and said it will be providing "as much severance and support as possible to our employees affected by the change."

"Despite the magnitude of this decision, we as a company are confident in the future of our business and are committed to delivering quality games to our players," continued the studio.

It's unclear how many employees will be affected by the decision. Game Developer has reached out to Wargaming for more information.