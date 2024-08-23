Visual Concepts lays off staff at Lego 2K Drive South studio

Staff at Visual Concepts South were laid off earlier this week, according to ex-developers at the studio and others across the industry.

At time of writing, it's unclear how many were let go from the Orange County-based developer, but 3D artist Katlynn Woodward said the "majority" of her team were let go. Affected departments include art, production, and engineering.

"After three incredible years at 2K Games Visual Concepts...I was affected by the recent layoffs," wrote VFX artist Arnold Song. "It was an honor to work alongside such talented individuals."

"It was a great three years at Visual Concepts South," added level designer Jordan Mann. "I worked with some truly great people and am proud of all the work we did together, and will miss them all."

Per the website, VC South is best known for 2023's Lego 2K Drive, along with an "integral role" in 2K's NBA franchise. This marks Visual Concepts' second round of layoffs this year, following reductions over at its Austin offshoot in February.

In September 2023, nearly a full year ago, Visual Concepts also laid off staff at its Austin studio. In each instance, 2K didn't provide an explanation for the cuts or the next move for Visual Concepts and its many subsidiaries.

Game Developer has reached out to 2K for comment, and will update when a response is given.