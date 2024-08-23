Sponsored By

Visual Concepts lays off staff at Lego 2K Drive South studio

The layoffs have resulted in a 'majority' of losses for VC South's art team, along with cuts among design and engineering.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 23, 2024

A spaceship racing on the track in Lego 2K Drive.
Image vis Visual Concepts/2K Games.

Staff at Visual Concepts South were laid off earlier this week, according to ex-developers at the studio and others across the industry.

At time of writing, it's unclear how many were let go from the Orange County-based developer, but 3D artist Katlynn Woodward said the "majority" of her team were let go. Affected departments include art, production, and engineering.

"After three incredible years at 2K Games Visual Concepts...I was affected by the recent layoffs," wrote VFX artist Arnold Song. "It was an honor to work alongside such talented individuals."

"It was a great three years at Visual Concepts South," added level designer Jordan Mann. "I worked with some truly great people and am proud of all the work we did together, and will miss them all."

Per the website, VC South is best known for 2023's Lego 2K Drive, along with an "integral role" in 2K's NBA franchise. This marks Visual Concepts' second round of layoffs this year, following reductions over at its Austin offshoot in February.

In September 2023, nearly a full year ago, Visual Concepts also laid off staff at its Austin studio. In each instance, 2K didn't provide an explanation for the cuts or the next move for Visual Concepts and its many subsidiaries.

Game Developer has reached out to 2K for comment, and will update when a response is given.

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

