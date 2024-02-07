Sponsored By

More layoffs at Visual Concepts Austin after 2K cuts "several" jobs

"The games industry bloodletting continues. Today, Visual Concepts Austin laid off myself and a group of very talented developers."

Chris Kerr

February 7, 2024

2 Min Read
The Visual Concepts logo overlaid on a photograph of the Austin office
Image via 2K Games

2K Games has laid off a group of developers at Lego 2K Drive and NBA 2K developer Visual Concepts Austin, adding to the onslaught of job cuts that has decimated the game industry and the lives of developers across 2023 and 2024

Two people impacted by the layoffs shared the news on Linkedin and indicated that a "group of very talented developers" have lost their jobs.

"The games industry bloodletting continues. Today, Visual Concepts Austin laid off myself and a group of very talented developers. I have had a great time over the past couple of years working with some of the finest game devs in the industry," said former art manager, Brad Bowling.

"Over the past 23 years of making game art, I have seen some downturns but nothing like this. If anyone is in need of someone with my 'particular set of skills' please reach out."

The news was corroborated by Visual Concepts' former associate software engineer, Sydney F, who added that "several other amazing colleagues" have been laid off.

"Well after a great year of working at Visual Concepts Austin it's sad to say I've been laid off as of today along with several other amazing colleagues. I will miss all of those that I worked with greatly," they wrote. "It's definitely rough as it's only been a year and a half since I was previously laid off as well. Even in this tough market I found a job once I can hopefully do it again."

This looks to be the second round of layoffs at Visual Concepts Austin in under six months. There were reports of cuts across numerous departments in September 2023, and now it seems parent company 2K Games (itself owned by Take-Two Interactive) has continued culling its workforce.

2K purchased Visual Concepts Austin, then known as HookBang, for an undisclosed fee in March 2021. At the time, 2K said the studio would bolster its publishing business while providing engineering support on the NBA 2K franchise. It claimed it wanted to hire "hundreds of developers" to deliver those goals.

Game Developer has reached out to 2K Games for more information about the layoffs.

Read more about:

LayoffsTop Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Promotional artwork for Swords of Legends 3
Business
Tencent takes control of Swords of Legends developer Wangyuan ShengtangTencent takes control of Swords of Legends developer Wangyuan Shengtang
byChris Kerr
Feb 7, 2024
1 Min Read
Key artwork for Cities Skylines II
Business
Paradox sets new revenue record, says it needs to address quality issuesParadox sets new revenue record, says it needs to address quality issues
byChris Kerr
Feb 7, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
Backrooms, Liminal Spaces, And The Subliminal Menace Of Loneliness in Indie Horror Games
Backrooms, Liminal Spaces, And The Subliminal Menace Of Loneliness in Indie Horror Games

Feb 5, 2024

Design
Design Analysis: Snatcher's Representation of Detective Gameplay
Design Analysis: Snatcher's Representation of Detective Gameplay

Feb 5, 2024

Phil Spencer in front of the Xbox logo.
Business
Microsoft owes everyone more context for mass Xbox layoffs
Microsoft owes everyone more context for mass Xbox layoffs

Feb 1, 2024