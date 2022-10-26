informa
Virtuos continues expansion with Montpellier subsidiary Virtuos Labs

Virtuos' global expansion continues with a new subsidiary based in Montpellier focused on proprietary engine tools and the shift to new game engines.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 26, 2022
Logo for WFH developer Virtuos, taken from company website.

Work-for-hire developer Virtuos announced the opening of a new subsidiary: Virtuos Labs. Based in Montpellier, the new studio will provide support to the developer's various partners, with a focus on creating proprietary engine tools and shifting to newer engines. 

Opening Virtuos Labs marks the parent company's fifth expansion in 2022, which began with the purchase of Volmi in Kyiv. Virtuos launched a studio in Kuala Lampur back in August, and acquired Vietnam-based 3D studio Glass Egg in May. Last month in September, it established Calypte, its first studio based in North America.

The growth of the Singapore-based developer can be attributed to a $150 million funding round from 2021, granted specifically to help grow its global presence. 

Alexis Vaisse, Virtuous' senior technical director, will run the newly opened subsidiary. Vaisse joined in February after previously working as a lead programmer for Ubisoft and founding his own software editing company, Wysilab. Fellow leadership includes Benjamin Couratin and Marianne Calva. 

Establishing its subsidiary in Montpellier gives Virtuos the added benefit of a second studio in France. In 2021, it opened a studio in Lyon for the express purpose of being closer to its clients. Similar to the Montpellier studio, it focuses on focuses on proprietary engines. 

In its press release, Virtuos acknowledged the proximity of the two offices, stating that "both studios will share knowledge while leveraging and contributing to the deep regional pools of specialized talent."

Production

