Virtuos has acquired Vietnam-based 3D and 2D art production studio Glass Egg for an undisclosed fee.

The global development company said the purchase will "significantly bolster" its art production and game development capabilities.

Glass Egg currently employees over 400 workers at its base in Ho Chi Minh City and has contributed to notable triple-A projects including Marvel's Spider-Man, Jurassic World Evolution, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

"We’re excited to bring the Glass Egg team on board the Virtuos family. With its strong brand equity, coupled with its sizeable and long-term local operations, Glass Egg demonstrates excellent synergies with Virtuos, and we look forward to harnessing our combined expertise to strengthen our commitment to excellence," said Gilles Langourieux, CEO at Virtuos.

Post-acquisition, Glass Egg will be rebranded as "Glass Egg - A Virtuos Studio" but will continue to operate independently under the same management team.

Virtuos already has a presence in Vietnam, with the company having purchased French-Vietnamese art studio Sparx in 2011. Like Glass Egg, Sparx is also based in Ho Chi Minh City.

The company now intends to open another studio in the region in June 2022, growing its number of local employees to 1500 to become the largest game development operation in Vietnam.

Earlier this year, Virtuos secured $150 million to accelerate its growth plans by executing a global "buy-and-build strategy."