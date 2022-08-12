Virtuos has opened a new development studio in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to expand its global network of studios.

The work-for-hire company -- which has worked on franchises like Assassin’s Creed and Call of Duty -- said the new opening will deliver "full game development, engineering, and art production services" to developers and publishers around the world.

The Virtuos Kuala Lumpur team includes developers with decades of experience working on triple-A projects. Since it was soft-launched in 2021, the studio had grown to 90 employees and is seeking to expand further.

"I am pleased to return home to build Virtuos Kuala Lumpur alongside some of my closest friends and pioneers in the industry,” said studio general manager, Mufizal Mokhtar. "We are excited to play an active part in Malaysia’s game development industry and the growth of its digital ecosystem."

Virtuos claims the nascent opening will be a "significant addition to Malaysia's fast developing video game sector," and has been collaborating with the Malaysian government as it seeks to attract and train new talent.

The news comes shortly after Virtuos raised $150 million from private equity investors to accelerate its growth plans and initiate a "buy-and-build strategy."

Following that investment, the company purchased Vietnamese art studio Glass Egg for an undisclosed fee to "significantly bolster" its art production and game development capabilities.

