Venture to the Vile maker Studio Cut to Bits lays off majority of staff

June 20, 2024
Nearly a full month after the launch of its debut game, Venture to the Vine, Studio Cut to Bits has conducted layoffs.
Per co-founder Masao Kobayashi, the Montreal studio lost most of its 10-person staff today, himself concluded. The cuts were due to "financial reasons," though it's unclear if these issues were longstanding or connected to Venture's launch.
"After 5 years of hard work on Venture to the Vile and the studio, it's hard to know what to say," he wrote.
Cut to Bits was founded in late 2019 by Kobayashi and fellow co-founders Tommy Sagala and Paul Green. The three were previously Ubisoft alums who worked on titles like Far Cry 5 and Far Cry 6, and Rainbow Six Siege.
At time of writing, it's unclear if Kobayashi was the only higher-up to be let go, likewise what will be done about future fixes or updates to Venture in the Vile.
Despite the cuts, Kobayashi affirmed he was "immensely proud of our game and our talented team."
