The tactical-RPG released in mid-March solely on consoles.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 1, 2024

Key art for Vanillaware's 2024 game, Unicorn Overlord.
Image via Vanillaware/Atlus.

  • With solid reviews and during a busy release period, Unicorn Overlord may be Vanillaware's fastest-selling title yet.

Within less than a month, Unicorn Overlord has sold over 500,000 copies.

Atlus' new tactical-RPG released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4 and 5 on March 8. While the publisher didn't highlight a standout console, Nintendo Life pointed out the Switch version did particularly well in the UK on launch week.

Why did Unicorn Overlord do so well?

Unicorn Overlord released during a particularly busy period: along with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, March was filled with the likes of Rise of the Ronin, Princess Peach: Showtime!, and more.

Vanillaware's games fill a particular niche, and Unicorn may be its fastest-selling title. Its last game, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, took nearly three years to sell 1 million copies.

The acclaim of Sentinels may have helped get eyes on this game, along with its free demo and solid reviews. A larger interest in Japan-made games this year (Persona 3 Reload) also likely had a hand in the matter as well.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

