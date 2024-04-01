Within less than a month, Unicorn Overlord has sold over 500,000 copies.

Atlus' new tactical-RPG released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4 and 5 on March 8. While the publisher didn't highlight a standout console, Nintendo Life pointed out the Switch version did particularly well in the UK on launch week.

Why did Unicorn Overlord do so well?

Unicorn Overlord released during a particularly busy period: along with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, March was filled with the likes of Rise of the Ronin, Princess Peach: Showtime!, and more.

Vanillaware's games fill a particular niche, and Unicorn may be its fastest-selling title. Its last game, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, took nearly three years to sell 1 million copies.

The acclaim of Sentinels may have helped get eyes on this game, along with its free demo and solid reviews. A larger interest in Japan-made games this year (Persona 3 Reload) also likely had a hand in the matter as well.