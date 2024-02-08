Persona 3 Reload becomes fastest-selling title in Atlus history

Persona 3 Reload has become the fastest-selling title in the history of developer Atlus.

The remake sold over 1 million copies within one week after launching on February 4, 2024. Atlus broke the news on X and thanked its community for their "incredible support."

Persona 3 launched way back in 2006. Reload aimed to reimagine the experience for contemporary audiences with the addition of "cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, and signature stylish UI."

Persona 5's influence

The last mainline entry in the Persona franchise, Persona 5, sold over 3.2 million copies within three years of launch.

The wider Persona 5 series, which includes an enhanced edition called Persona 5 Royal and brand new titles like Persona 5 Strikers and Persona 5 Tactica, collectively surpassed 10 million sales as of December 2023 (thanks Gematsu).

Remakes and remasters have become big business. Last year, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Remake Intergrade topped 7 million sales worldwide, while the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series pulled in 3 million sales in two years.

Resident Evil 4 Remake also crossed 5 million sales in June last year, with developer Capcom later explaining the title had become a "significant" growth driver.