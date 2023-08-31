13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim hits 1 million copies sold

Vanillaware's 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has now sold 1 million copies worldwide.

"We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported us," wrote Atlus (in a translated post), which published the game. It went on to note that in the years since the game's release, the publisher has "received a great deal of support from our customers."

The growth of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

The strategy game first released on PlayStation 4 in Japan in late 2019, followed by a worldwide release the following year. In 2022, the game released on Nintendo Switch.

On PS4, the game started off with low sales, but gradually grew thanks to word of mouth, resulting in 100,000 units sold months after release. Atlus later wrote in summer 2020 that 13 Sentinels "exceeded expectations," and it went on to sell 300,000 copies by early 2021.

13 Sentinels' long tail can be owed to that aforementioned word of mouth and being nominated for its narrative during the 2019 and 2020 awards seasons. It's also been on sale on a consistent basis—such as right now, as Atlus happily pointed out.