informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim hits 1 million copies sold

Vanillaware's strategy adventure game continues to build out its audience.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
August 31, 2023
Key art for Vanillaware's 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, featuring the game's main characters.

Vanillaware's 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has now sold 1 million copies worldwide. 

"We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported us," wrote Atlus (in a translated post), which published the game. It went on to note that in the years since the game's release, the publisher has "received a great deal of support from our customers."

The growth of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

The strategy game first released on PlayStation 4 in Japan in late 2019, followed by a worldwide release the following year. In 2022, the game released on Nintendo Switch. 

On PS4, the game started off with low sales, but gradually grew thanks to word of mouth, resulting in 100,000 units sold months after release. Atlus later wrote in summer 2020 that 13 Sentinels "exceeded expectations," and it went on to sell 300,000 copies by early 2021. 

13 Sentinels' long tail can be owed to that aforementioned word of mouth and being nominated for its narrative during the 2019 and 2020 awards seasons. It's also been on sale on a consistent basis—such as right now, as Atlus happily pointed out.

CultureConsole

Latest Jobs

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
8.16.23
Senior Level Designer (Zombies)

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT 06516, USA
8.23.23
NTT Lecturer Game Design and Interactive Media (GDIM)

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
8.22.23
Senior Gameplay Systems Engineer - Treyarch

Beyond Games

Remote
8.10.23
Game Developer (Unity)
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more