Valve has shared an early look at the official Steam event calendar for the first few months of 2024 so proactive developers can start hashing out a promotional plan.

The event schedule for the first quarter of 2024 includes a major seasonal sale, multiple themed sale events (dubbed 'fests'), and an early edition of Next Fest.

Links to documentation with additional details and eligibility criteria have been included in the complete quarterly schedule, which is available on the Steamworks blog alongside a quick refresher that breaks down each event category.

For instane, Valve's major seasonal sales take place four times a year and are open to all released titles looking to offer a discount. Themed sale events, also known as 'fests,' aim to spotlight a specific category of games and prioritize discounted titles while also making room for free-to-play releases, upcoming releases, and projects with demos.

Then, there are Next Fest events that run three times a year and are described by Valve as a "multi-day celebration where fans can try out demos, chat with developers, watch livestreams, and learn about upcoming games on Steam."

More info on each of those events can be found on the Steamworks blog. We've also taken the liberty of reposting Steam's early 2024 event schedule below.

Steam Sales & Fests Schedule for Early 2024