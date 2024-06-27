Sponsored By

Valve launches new Steam chart for top-played Steam Deck games

Instead of waiting at the top of the month for the most-played Steam Deck games, Valve has just made a new chart for players to track in active time.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 27, 2024

Screenshot of Valve's Steam Deck handheld.
Image via Valve.

Valve is expanding its Steam charts, with a brand new one focused on the most-played games on its Steam Deck handheld.

The list will updated on a daily basis, and cover additional metrics such as weekly, monthly, and yearly numbers. However, it doesn't feature specific numbers, so you'll still have to go to SteamDB for that information.

Before this, Valve would reveal the top-played Steam Deck games on a monthly basis. The new list builds upon that, and expands on it by revealing the top 100 games rather than the top 20.

Who's on Steam's new charts, and what does that mean?

At time of writing, Elden Ring is at the top of the list, with Stardew Valley and Balatro in second and third place. Rounding out the top five are Baldur's Gate 3 and Kingdom Hearts: HD 1.5 & 2.5 Remix.

While the first four games are no real surprise, given their well-publicized success in recent months, Kingdom Hearts is another matter. The series finally came to Steam in June after previously being relegated to the Epic Games Store for three years.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is also on the list at #92, but unlike the previous game, it's not deemed Steam Deck-ready. The majority of the games in the complete list are fully Steam Deck verified, while some are simply marked "playable" or not at all.

Forza Horizon 4 is notably at #26. While simply "playable" on the Deck, it's currently 80 percent off, and reached a new player peak of 71,600 concurrent players, which can be owed to its upcoming delisting in mid-December.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo.

