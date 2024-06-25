Playground Games will delist Forza Horizon 4 in December

Forza Horizon 4 is going back in the garage on December 15.

Playground Games revealed that its 2018 racing sim will be delisted from the Microsoft Store, Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on that date. The developer attributed it to "licensing and agreements with our partners."

The last game in the series to be delisted was Forza Motorsport 7 in 2021, and for this sub-series specifically, Forza Horizon 3 the year prior. In the former case, that loss was similarly due to expiring licenses.

After August 22, players will no longer be able to access the Forza Horizon 4's in-game playlists. As of today, June 25, the game's DLC has already been delisted.

As with other delisted games, players who own the game will still be able to redownload and play it after December 15. Its offline and online features will remain, regardless of if the physical or digital version is being played.

In light of the game's delisting, Playground is selling Forza Horizon 4 at discounted prices on Steam and will run a similar sale for Xbox players in July.