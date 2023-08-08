Valve is now selling refurbished Steam Decks

Valve is releasing a new type of Steam Deck: refurbished ones.

Starting today, the publisher is selling previously returned handhelds that have been returned by earlier customers. Each one was certifiably tested to "to the same high standards as our retail units." Valve claims that over 100 tests were conducted for each refurbished Deck, including internal systems, controller input, and audio.

Not everyone can afford a new system right away, so a pre-owned one is often how customers buy one outside of waiting for a price drop. And secondhand consoles, regardless of how they're acquired, can help to sustain a system's lifecycle and bring in new players.

Due to being pre-owned, refurbished Steam Decks will also be slightly cheaper compared to a wholly new handheld. The refurbished 64 GB Deck is $319 (compared to $399 for the new version), $419 for the 256 GB (from $529), and $519 for the 512 GB (from $649).

Despite some "cosmetic blemishes," the developer stated that each refurbished unit "meets or even exceeds the performance standards of new retail units." Like wholly new Steam Decks, these handhelds will have a standard one-year warranty, carrying case, and start guide.

Valve noted that its supply of the refurbished Steam Decks is limited, as it selects handhelds based on customer returns that meet up to its "rigorous criteria." That said, it confirmed its refurbished Decks are entirely separate from those currently being sold at GameStop retailers.