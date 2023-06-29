informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Unity yanks AI-driven asset creation tool Atlas from storefront after one day

The company said the tool violated its terms and conditions but failed to provide more specifics.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
June 29, 2023
A screenshot of Atlas building a model using generative AI

Unity has pulled an AI-driven asset creation tool called Atlas from its Asset Store just one day after it launched.

Earlier this week, the company debuted a slate of new Unity AI tools, including Unity Muse and Unity Sentis, in closed beta to help developers leverage AI-based search across Unity documentation and embed AI models in Unity Runtime to enhance gameplay and other functionalities.

Unity also made a number of third-party "AI Verified Solutions" available through its Asset Store, noting that all of those tools would meet its "highest quality and compatibility standards."

"These new solutions enable AI-powered smart NPCs, AI-produced VFX, textures, 2D sprites and 3D models, generative speech, in-game testing with AI, and more, all designed to support and accelerate your creative process," wrote the company.

Despite those assurances, it appears one of those solutions, Atlas, wasn't quite above board.

In a statement shared on social media just over 24 hours after it plugged those tools, Unity explained that Atlas has been removed from the Asset Store because it "violated our terms and conditions."

"We are actively reviewing all verified solutions providers in the AI category as we remain committed to upholding the quality of our ecosystem," added the company.

Unity didn't elaborate further, so it's currently unclear what terms and conditions Atlas violated.

The Atlas website explains the tool uses "cutting-edge generative 3D AI technology to enable the creation of assets and virtual worlds in a faction of the time it takes using traditional methods," and pledged to deliver "quality" geometric models in seconds.

Game Developer has reached out to Unity for comment on Atlas' removal.

Production

Latest Jobs

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
6.12.23
Senior Game Designer (Zombies)

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
6.7.23
World Art Manager

Treyarch

Vancouver, BC, Canada
6.12.23
Senior Gameplay Animator

Fred Rogers Productions

Hybrid (424 South 27th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
5.19.23
Producer - Games & Websites
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more