Unity has pulled an AI-driven asset creation tool called Atlas from its Asset Store just one day after it launched.

Earlier this week, the company debuted a slate of new Unity AI tools, including Unity Muse and Unity Sentis, in closed beta to help developers leverage AI-based search across Unity documentation and embed AI models in Unity Runtime to enhance gameplay and other functionalities.

Unity also made a number of third-party "AI Verified Solutions" available through its Asset Store, noting that all of those tools would meet its "highest quality and compatibility standards."

"These new solutions enable AI-powered smart NPCs, AI-produced VFX, textures, 2D sprites and 3D models, generative speech, in-game testing with AI, and more, all designed to support and accelerate your creative process," wrote the company.

Despite those assurances, it appears one of those solutions, Atlas, wasn't quite above board.

In a statement shared on social media just over 24 hours after it plugged those tools, Unity explained that Atlas has been removed from the Asset Store because it "violated our terms and conditions."

"We are actively reviewing all verified solutions providers in the AI category as we remain committed to upholding the quality of our ecosystem," added the company.

Unity didn't elaborate further, so it's currently unclear what terms and conditions Atlas violated.

The Atlas website explains the tool uses "cutting-edge generative 3D AI technology to enable the creation of assets and virtual worlds in a faction of the time it takes using traditional methods," and pledged to deliver "quality" geometric models in seconds.

Game Developer has reached out to Unity for comment on Atlas' removal.