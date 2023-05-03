informa
Business
News

Unity laying off 600 workers in search of "long-term and profitable growth"

The engine maker said that executing its restructuring plan will cost around $26 million.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
May 03, 2023
Unitylogohighres.png

Unity is laying off 600 employees in a bid to position itself for "long-term and profitable growth." The company announced the job cuts in an SEC filing and said the move represents an 8 percent workforce reduction.

The engine maker said that executing its restructuring plan will cost around $26 million, largely due to charges related to employee transition, benefits, and severance payments.

It's only been a few months since Unity announced it would be laying off 300 workers in response to its acquisition of IronSource and weak economic trends.

At the time, Unity CEO John Riccitiello said the company needed to reassess its objectives, strategies, goals and priorities "in light of the current economic conditions."

"While we remain focused on the same vision, we decided that we need to be more selective in our investments to come out stronger as a company," he added.

Unity also laid off hundreds of employees in June 2022, with those job cuts reportedly affecting staff within the company's AI and Engineering divisions.

The tech and video game industry is currently experiencing a wave of layoffs, with major companies such as EA, Meta, Google, Riot, and more cutting thousands of jobs collectively in recent months.

Meta, for instance, had laid of thousands of workers since the turn off the year, with those cuts impacting workers at game studios Downpour Interactive and Ready at Dawn.

EA, meanwhile, laid off 6 percent of its workforce in March despite CEO Andrew Wilson explaining the company is currently operating from a "position of strength."

