A new report from Eurogamer alleges GAME, a UK store specializing in video games, is currently undergoing layoffs across its stores.

While the specific number of impacted workers is unclear, the outlet claims staff were told redundancies are on the horizon. Going forward, remaining workers who aren't managers will all run on zero-hour contracts.

Under that agreement, employers don't have to give an employer a minimum (or promised) set of working hours per week. In turn, the contracted workers are only paid for the time done, rather than being assured a regular, secure salary.

Sources talking to Eurogamer indicated they were already aware the contracts would be in play. Those impacted by the cuts will be contacted by phone call or email.

Even retailers are being hit by the game industry's bad luck

Layoffs have largely hit game developers, but some have impacted the retail side of the industry. Last week, GameStop laid off staff despite already being in a rough economic position.

GameStop's recent layoffs were predicated on the firing of CEO Matt Furlong last July, then CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh resigning months later. The collapse of its crypto plans in January further exacerbated its issues.

As noted by Eurogamer, GAME began implementing changes this past January, when it stopped accepting game trade-in and pre-owned offerings.