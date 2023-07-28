informa
Business
News

GameStop fired its CEO two months ago, now its CFO has resigned

Diana Saadeh-Jajeh, who was only named CFO in July 2022, will be departing on August 11.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
July 28, 2023
The GameStop logo on a black background

GameStop has lost its CFO around two months after the departure of former CEO and president Matthew Furlong.

Breaking the news in a short press release, the U.S. retailer announced that CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh will be resigning on August 11, 2023.

Saadeh-Jajeh joined GameStop almost four years ago, initially serving as interim CFO and CAO. She was then brought in permanently as the company's chief accounting officer, before stepping up as CFO in July 2022.

The company will be appointing Daniel Moore as its principal accounting officer and interim principal financial officer when Saadeh-Jajeh departs.

Moore has spent over two years at Gamestop, joining as vice president and corporate global controller and tax in July 2021.

Gamestop in the midst of a leadership transition

Confirming those changes in a SEC filing, GameStop said that Saadeh-Jajeh's resignation wasn't caused by a "disagreement" with the company or "any matter relating to the company's operations, policies or practices, including accounting principles and practices."

Those assurances don't alter the fact that GameStop's C-suite has seen some significant changes in a relatively short span of time.

As highlighted earlier, GameStop ousted former CEO and president Matthew Furlong in June "without cause" and named board chairman Ryan Cohen as executive chairman.

"Leadership transitions can be inherently difficult to manage, and failure to timely or successfully implement transitions may cause disruption within the Company, including execution of our transformational plans," noted the company in an SEC filing at the time.

Gamestop added the transition might also adversely impact its financial performance and operational goals, including its "ability to retain and hire other key members of management."

