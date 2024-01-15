Sponsored By

"GameStop has decided to wind down our NFT marketplace due to the continuing regulatory uncertainty of the crypto space."

Chris Kerr

January 15, 2024

GameStop's NFT marketplace as it appeared on January 15, 2024
Image via GameStop

GameStop is torching its NFT marketplace less than two years after it launched.

The retailer has slapped a notice on the nascent storefront (which is still in beta mode) to explain it will be winding down on February 2 due to "regulatory uncertainty."

"GameStop has decided to wind down our NFT marketplace due to the continuing regulatory uncertainty of the crypto space," it reads.

"Effective as of February 2, 2024, customers will no longer be able to buy, sell or create NFTs. Your NFTs are on the blockchain and will remain accessible and saleable through other platforms."

The marketplace flung open its doors in 2022 in partnership with Ethereum-based blockchain Immutable and allowed users to purchase virtual artwork, collectibles, and more in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

"These items can then be transferred and traded between collectors, and can even be resold on other marketplaces. This is due to the fact that GameStop NFT is a decentralized application built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, using the Loopring Layer 2 scaling solution," reads an explainer, still accessible through the platform.

GameStop required users to download its very own GameStop Wallet in order to transfer and trade NFTs on the marketplace, but last year discontinued that app–again citing "regulatory uncertainty."

Prior to that, former GameStop CEO Matt Furlong had indicated the company was approaching the crypto and NFT market with caution and said it wouldn't risk "meaningful stockholder capital in the space." Now, it appears the company is making a full blown retreat from the crypto arena.

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

