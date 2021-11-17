informa
Ubisoft opening fourth Quebec studio to support development on key franchises

The French publisher said the move signifies its commitment to being a "major economic player" in the region.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 17, 2021

Ubisoft has established a new development studio in Sherbrooke, Canada, to support development on key franchises.

The new opening becomes Ubisoft's fourth studio in Quebec, and according to the French publisher signifies its commitment to being a "major economic player" in the region.

As part of the announcement, Ubisoft outlined plans to support youth training, entrepreneurship and innovation in Quebec with a targeted investment of $17 million.

Ubisoft has invested heavily in Canada in recent years, opening new studios in both Saguenay and Winnipeg to build and support its online services and immersive technologies.

"After the successful development of the Ubisoft studio in Saguenay, inaugurated in 2018, and its positive impact on the region and on the city of Chicoutimi, we believe that this fourth video game studio in Sherbrooke will make a great impact and reinforce the predominant role of the Eastern Townships in the sector," said Nathalie Jasmin, director of Ubisoft Sherbrooke.

"By opening this studio, we will offer new options for our current employees, propose new opportunities for local talent, and actively support local initiatives and our communities."

The news comes as Ubisoft struggles to chart a path forward in the wake of serious misconduct allegations, with pro-worker group A Better Ubisoft -- led by current and former employees -- repeatedly calling on the Assassin's Creed maker to take meaningful action to combat abuse and protect workers.

