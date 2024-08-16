Ubisoft cuts 45 jobs across Cary and San Francisco teams

August 16, 2024
45 employees have been let go by Ubisoft, according to Bloomberg.
The outlet reports the reductions were spread across US offices located in Cary, North Carolina and San Francisco, CA. A Ubisoft spokesperson said the cuts were made to "align [their] organizations with future business and development objectives."
Ubisoft's Cary team (typically known as Red Storm Entertainment) was the lead developer on several Tom Clancy titles over the years. More recently, it released Assassin's Creed Nexus VR and canceled The Division Heartland.
Meanwhile, Ubisoft San Francisco was the lead developer on the Rocksmith series. Other titles under its name include South Park: The Fractured But Whole and the free-to-play shooter xDefiant.
This marks the second time this year Ubisoft has reduced its staff by 45 employees. In April, the cuts were done across its global publishing teams to "enhance our collective efficiency."
A month later in May, it revealed that it had cut 1,700 workers between 2022 and then.
