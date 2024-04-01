Sponsored By

Ubisoft makes its first layoffs of 2024 by cutting staff across its global publishing teams.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 1, 2024

Basim in Assassin's Creed Mirage.
Image via Ubisoft.

45 employees were laid off by Ubisoft on Friday. As spotted by Dead Game's Ethan Gach, the cuts hit the developer's global publishing teams to "enhance our collective efficiency."

"These are not decisions taken lightly," wrote Ubisoft, "and we are providing comprehensive support for our impacted colleagues."

For Ubisoft, this marks the French studio's first round of layoffs for 2024. In 2023, it made reductions across its customer service and community teams, and cuts were also made at Ubisoft Montreal and Quebec specifically.

These layoffs closed a week of reductions at GameStop, Gearbox, and Nintendo of America.

Ubisoft's recent, tumultuous week

Last week also saw an Insider Gaming report claiming development troubles with Ubisoft's shooter, xDefiant. Anonymous staff alleged to the outlet it'd been hurt by Ubisoft's toxic workplace culture and a general mismanagement among leaders.

Executives and leaders were said to be part of a "Boys Club" that's effectively led to missed project deadlines and technical issues. It was further claimed these unnamed individuals have been given free reign without any punishment.

Ubisoft, at time of writing, has not commented on those allegations.

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo.





