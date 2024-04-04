Sponsored By

Panagrossi has been with Ubisoft for 22 years, and is now in charge of its market plans in the United States.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 4, 2024

1 Min Read
Photograph of the Ubisoft offices.
Image via Ubisoft.

At a Glance

  • Ubisoft spent 2023 elevating longtime staff into leadership roles, which now continues with Panagrossi's new position.

Another executive shakeup is happening over at Ubisoft, as Brenda Panagrossi has been tapped as general manager for its United States team.

Under this position, she'll "define and implement strategy for the US Engagement Hub." As further "support" for the developer's US-based teams, she'll serve as their regional representative.

Interestingly, the press release further notes she'll be managing the operations of the San Francisco office specifically.

Panagrossi first joined Ubisoft in 2002 as a member of its eCommerce division. Over the years, she's served as VP for its digital sales and platform management teams, and most recently worked as the VP of its executive publishing team.

In that same release, Ubisoft's chief publishing officer Alain Corre cited her previous experience as "a perfect fit for this new strategic role."

Last year, Ubisoft has had longtime veterans move around to take charge of specific franchises like Far Cry and The Division. She's played a hand in several of those series, mainly on the business and marketing side of things.

It also made Montreal the center of its North American production hub. The move allowed for teams to collaborate and "take advantage of each studio's strengths...and expertise."

However, there may be a bit of a change in that collaboration with an extra manager in the mix, particularly since she's also in charge of handling Ubisoft San Francisco's operations.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Company of Heroes 3.
Business
Relic cuts 41 jobs after recent independence from SegaRelic cuts 41 jobs after recent independence from Sega
byJustin Carter
Apr 4, 2024
1 Min Read
Playable heroes and villains in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes.
Business
Mobile game Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is coming to PCMobile game Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is coming to PC
byJustin Carter
Apr 4, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Zelda holds the Master Sword.
Audio
Did you know Tears of the Kingdom has 'a physics engine for sound'?Did you know Tears of the Kingdom has 'a physics engine for sound'?
byBryant Francis
Apr 4, 2024
12 Min Read
The Vlambeer logo on a black background
Business
Vlambeer co-founder Jan Willem Nijman becomes sole owner of indie studioVlambeer co-founder Jan Willem Nijman becomes sole owner of indie studio
byChris Kerr
Apr 4, 2024
2 Min Read
A screenshot from Hellblade 2 featuring protagonist Senua
Business
Ninja Theory co-founder Tameem Antoniades has left the Xbox studioNinja Theory co-founder Tameem Antoniades has left the Xbox studio
byChris Kerr
Apr 4, 2024
1 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
Making sure my child does not spend too much time playing video games
Making sure my child does not spend too much time playing video games

Mar 29, 2024

Business
Resilience and innovation on display as the games industry looks to bounce back at GDC 2024
Resilience and innovation on display as the games industry looks to bounce back at GDC 2024

Mar 28, 2024

Design
10+ years making games from Mexico
10+ years making games from Mexico

Mar 26, 2024