Twitch will soon prohibit the streaming of gambling sites that include slots, roulette, or dice games that aren't licensed in the U.S. and other regions that provide "sufficient consumer protection."

The streaming platform, which is used by major video game influencers and communities, said it's making the change after gambling content on Twitch became a "big topic of discussion" among users.

The policy update will come into effect on October 18, 2022, and will contain a number of new rules designed to protect Twitch users.

When the changes are made, Twitch users will be unable to stream gambling sites including Stake.com, Rollbit.com, Duelbits.com, and Roobet.com – although Twitch notes that more sites could be added to the blacklist moving forward.

"We will continue to allow websites that focus on sports betting, fantasy sports, and poker," added the company. "We'll share specifics on the updates to our Gambling policy soon, including the full policy language, to make sure everyone is clear on our new rules before they take effect on October 18."

It's also worth noting that each of the websites due to be outlawed by Twitch style themselves as cypto casinos. For instance, Stake describes itself as a "leading crypto casino and sports betting platform, while Roobet is positioned as "crypto's fastest growing casino."

