Twitch says 'no indication' login details were exposed during recent data leak

Twitch has provided more updates after confirming a "security incident" that seemingly exposed reams of data including platform source code and creator payout reports.

Hours after news of the leak began the circulate, the company issued a brief statement confirming there had been "a breach." Now, after investigating the matter further, the streaming company has offered more details as to how events unfolded and what information was compromised.

"We have learned that some data was exposed to the internet due to an error in a Twitch server configuration change that was subsequently accessed by a malicious third party," reads the Twitch blog.

"At this time, we have no indication that login credentials have been exposed. We are continuing to investigate. Additionally, full credit card numbers are not stored by Twitch, so full credit card numbers were not exposed."

As a precaution, the company has reset all stream keys and informed users they may need to manually update their broadcast software with their new key before starting another stream. At the time of writing, Twitch said it is "still in the process of understanding the impact in detail."