Toys for Bob teams with Microsoft on first indie game

It's official: Toys for Bob's next project will be published by Microsoft.

The studio confirmed on Twitter, cushioning the news by saying it's still "very early" in development on said game. Previous reports from March indicated the two companies would still be in bed following TfB's split from Activision Blizzard in February.

At the time of that news, it was claimed the studio's next game would be similar to what it's previously made. It was further alleged Toys' leadership was insistent about returning to what it worked on before being relegated as a Call of Duty support team.

Toys for Bob's previous work on Spyro and Crash

That previous work would be revitalizations of the Spyro and Crash franchises. In the last several years, it released remasters of both series' original PlayStation installments, and in the latter's case, made wholly new games.

While Toys for Bob is cagey on what said project is, this partnership may confirm its status as an Xbox exclusive. It may also be it's just a semi-timed one, similar to Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment.