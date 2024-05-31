Sponsored By

Toys for Bob teams with Microsoft on first indie game

Microsoft will publish Toys for Bob's next project, which the studio stressed was still too early in development to fully talk about.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

May 31, 2024

1 Min Read
Concept art for the Spyro Reignited Trilogy.
Image via Toys for Bob.

It's official: Toys for Bob's next project will be published by Microsoft.

The studio confirmed on Twitter, cushioning the news by saying it's still "very early" in development on said game. Previous reports from March indicated the two companies would still be in bed following TfB's split from Activision Blizzard in February.

At the time of that news, it was claimed the studio's next game would be similar to what it's previously made. It was further alleged Toys' leadership was insistent about returning to what it worked on before being relegated as a Call of Duty support team.

Toys for Bob's previous work on Spyro and Crash

That previous work would be revitalizations of the Spyro and Crash franchises. In the last several years, it released remasters of both series' original PlayStation installments, and in the latter's case, made wholly new games.

While Toys for Bob is cagey on what said project is, this partnership may confirm its status as an Xbox exclusive. It may also be it's just a semi-timed one, similar to Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo and graphic for Polish developer Bloober Team.
Business
Bloober Team's publishing deal with Private Division reportedly guttedBloober Team's publishing deal with Private Division reportedly gutted
byJustin Carter
May 31, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for 2020's Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem.
Business
Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem to lose multiplayer and dev support in SeptemberWolcen: Lords of Mayhem to lose multiplayer and dev support in September
byJustin Carter
May 31, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Art
Deep Dive: How the animation of Little Kitty, Big City rejects realism to achieve authenticityDeep Dive: How the animation of Little Kitty, Big City rejects realism to achieve authenticity
byMicah Breitweiser
May 30, 2024
11 Min Read
A player-made boat paddles through the ocean in Besiege.
PC
Besiege developers say DLC model made extensive water physics possibleBesiege developers say DLC model made extensive water physics possible
byBryant Francis
May 28, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Deep Dive: Harnessing the power of player feedback with Dying Light 2Deep Dive: Harnessing the power of player feedback with Dying Light 2
byTymon Smektała
May 24, 2024
7 Min Read

Featured Blogs

The main character of Dead Space, posing in front of dangers
Design
The good within: Designing a memorable horror game protagonist
The good within: Designing a memorable horror game protagonist

May 30, 2024

a view of city buildings at night
Programming
Populating the city-builder of the future: A Deep dive into character diversity in Cities: Skylines II
Populating the city-builder of the future: A Deep dive into character diversity in Cities: Skylines II

May 29, 2024

Production
Modders are Developers - It’s Time to Pay Them
Modders are Developers - It’s Time to Pay Them

May 23, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set