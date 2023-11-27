A Space for the Unbound developer Mojiken Studio has been acquired by Toge Productions for an undisclosed fee.

Toge has previously worked with Mojiken to help the Indonesian studio publish A Space for the Unbound and When the Past was Around.

In a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, Mojiken said that partnership has been "built upon mutual trust, shared values, and dynamic teamwork."

Mojiken will retain its brand name under the Toge umbrella and said it will strive to "make more games together" with its new parent company.

Toge, also based in Indonesia, has expanded steadily in recent years. The company previously nabbed a minority stake in Mojiken and last year sealed its first-ever acquisition when it purchased indie game studio Tahoe Games for roughly $260,000.

The company has made a name for itself developing titles like Coffee Talk and Necronator: Dead Wrong and branched into publishing in 2017.

Outlining its vision for the future after acquiring Tahoe in March 2022, Toge co-founder and CEO Kris Antoni said the company wants to help more SouthEast Asian game developers reach the global stage.

