informa
Announcements
New: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 37 - Phantom Inspiration and the Ethical Auteur With Xalavier Nelson Jr. [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Toge Productions acquires A Space for the Unbound developer Mojiken Studio

"Our journey together as a developer and a publisher has been built upon mutual trust, shared values, and dynamic teamwork."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 27, 2023
Characters going about their daily lives in A Space for the Unbound
Image via Steam

A Space for the Unbound developer Mojiken Studio has been acquired by Toge Productions for an undisclosed fee.

Toge has previously worked with Mojiken to help the Indonesian studio publish A Space for the Unbound and When the Past was Around.

In a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, Mojiken said that partnership has been "built upon mutual trust, shared values, and dynamic teamwork."

Mojiken will retain its brand name under the Toge umbrella and said it will strive to "make more games together" with its new parent company.

Toge, also based in Indonesia, has expanded steadily in recent years. The company previously nabbed a minority stake in Mojiken and last year sealed its first-ever acquisition when it purchased indie game studio Tahoe Games for roughly $260,000.

The company has made a name for itself developing titles like Coffee Talk and Necronator: Dead Wrong and branched into publishing in 2017.

Outlining its vision for the future after acquiring Tahoe in March 2022, Toge co-founder and CEO Kris Antoni said the company wants to help more SouthEast Asian game developers reach the global stage.

Production

Latest Jobs

California State University, Chico

Chico, CA, USA
11.14.23
Assistant or Associate Professor Position Department of Computer Animation and Game Development

Double Fine Productions

Hybrid, San Francisco CA, USA
10.25.23
Senior Systems Programmer

Purdue University

West Lafayette, IN, USA
11.14.23
Clinical Assistant Professor in Game Development

Digital Extremes

Remote
11.13.23
Lead AI Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more