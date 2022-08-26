U.S. publisher Tinybuild has acquired a number of franchises from Bossa Studios and purchased Despot's Game developer Konfa Games in two separate multi-million dollar deals.

The company has nabbed the rights to the Surgeon Simulator, I Am Fish, and I Am Bread franchises from Bossa for an upfront payment of $3 million.

Konfa, meanwhile, was purchased by Tinybuild for a maximum consideration of $5.4 million in cash and newly-issued shares.

Described as an "independent international studio" in a press release, Konfa is best known for creating the roguelike tactical auto-battler Despot's Game. Following its acquisition by Tinybuild, Konfa will join the newly established Tinybuild studio hub in Belgrade, Serbia.

Tinybuild CEO and co-founder Alex Nichiporhik said the two deals will allow the publisher to expand its portfolio while also bolstering its in-house development team.

Notably, Tinybuild has worked with Konfa for two years as the publisher of Despot's Game, which is due to emerge from early access and launch on PC and console platforms in September this year.

Providing another perspective on the deal, Bossa co-founder Henrique Olifiers said the studio has been "exclusively focused" on co-op PvE titles since the turn of the year, but has now "found a path that allows Bossa to dedicate its full attention to its new projects, while ensuring Surgeon Simulator, I Am Bread and I Am Fish have a new home that understands what makes these games tick as well as we do."