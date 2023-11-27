informa
Announcements
New: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 37 - Phantom Inspiration and the Ethical Auteur With Xalavier Nelson Jr. [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
2 MIN READ
News

TikTok maker ByteDance is restructuring its video game business

Update: While Nuverse will be shutting down, Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner assured players the card game won't be going anywhere.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 27, 2023
A photograph of the ByteDance offices
Image via ByteDance

TikTok maker ByteDance is restructuring its video game business to deliver "long-term strategic growth."

Reuters is reporting the Chinese company plans to shut down its Nuverse gaming brand and exit the mainstream game market.

Nuverse is the parent company of studios including Mobile Legends: Bang Bang developer Moonton and Houchi Shoujo maker C4Games. It has also published globally recognized titles like Marvel Snap and Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade.

Four sources familiar with the company's plans claim ByteDance will soon end development on any unreleased titles and look for ways to divest projects that have already launched.

They suggested hundreds of workers will be impacted by the decision to wind down Nuverse and indicated ByteDance has no intention of returning to the video game market.

When approached for comment by Retuers, ByteDance didn't discuss specifics but confirmed it has "made the difficult decision to restructure our gaming business."

"We regularly review our businesses and make adjustments to centre on long-term strategic growth areas," it added.

ByteDance invested heavily in Nuverse since the turn of the decade, acquiring multiple studios and sanctioning hefty investments in others.

As the ongoing trend of mass layoffs across the industry has shown, however, investment and acquisitions are often the precursor to job cuts and game cancellations in pursuit of growth.

ByteDance is no exception. Back in June 2022, the Chinese company shuttered Shanghai-based developer 101 Studios, putting over 100 jobs on the chopping block. A few months later, the South China Morning Post reported the company had also made layoffs at its Jiangnan Studio in Hangzhou.

Game Developer has reached out to Nuverse for more information on ByteDance's restructuring efforts.

Update: On X (Twitter), Second Dinner assured Marvel Snap players that it'll continue working on the popular card game. In response to player concerns about Nuverse's shutting down, the developer said that "regardless of any changes, SNAP will continue to operate and flourish in the future!"

Production

Latest Jobs

California State University, Chico

Chico, CA, USA
11.14.23
Assistant or Associate Professor Position Department of Computer Animation and Game Development

Double Fine Productions

Hybrid, San Francisco CA, USA
10.25.23
Senior Systems Programmer

Purdue University

West Lafayette, IN, USA
11.14.23
Clinical Assistant Professor in Game Development

Digital Extremes

Remote
11.13.23
Lead AI Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more