Swedish publisher Thunderful has acquired Say No! More and Minute of Islands developer Studio Fizbin for an undisclosed fee.

The deal means that Thunderful, which acquired Studio Fizbin through its Headup subsidiary, now owns 11 development studios.

Thunderful has previously worked with Studio Fizbin to publish Say No! More, and noted this is the first time it segued from a publishing partnership into a full-blown acquisition.

Studio Fizbin was founded in 2011 by CEO Alexander Pieper and currently spans two studios located in Berlin and Ludwigsburg. It's currently working on a new action roguelike codenamed Project Kokidon, and will continue to develop that project under the Thunderful banner.

Agostino Simonetta, Thunderful's chief games officer, said that adding to the company's roster of studios remains an "important part" of its business strategy.

"With Studio Fizbin joining the likes of Coatsink, JUMPSHIP, Early Morning Studio and our talent behind the SteamWorld series, we now have 11 studios that we are supporting to unleash their creative vision and build strong IP," added Simonetta.

Thunderful explained the Studio Fizbin deal includes the ownership of all franchises created by the studio, including Minute of Islands and The Inner World. It also said the German developer will retain its creative freedom following the acquisition.