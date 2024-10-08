Throne of Liberty nets over 3 million players in launch week

October 8, 2024
NCSoft and Amazon Games' Throne of Liberty earned over 3 million players within its first week, the companies revealed.
The MMORPG released on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on October 1. Collectively, that player count translated to 24 million hours of playtime.
Amazon's MMO launches
For some comparison, Amazon's 2022 MMO Lost Ark opened to 1.32 million players in its launch weekend, and New World had over 700,000 players on launch day. Both first launched solely on PC.
"We’re so pleased to see the results as players join the game," wrote Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartmann. "We’re only getting started, and we have a series of updates planned, including our first castle siege coming soon."
Amazon acquired Throne & Liberty's publishing rights last year, which covers North and South America, Japan, and Europe. The game is Amazon's third major MMO behind Lost Ark and New World.
In August, the publisher lost an MMO when Bandai Namco announced its plans to scrap Blue Protocol early next year and killed Amazon's previously established deal to publish the game outside of Japan.
Despite Blue Protocol's loss, Amazon plans to publish several games in the future. Along with the next Tomb Raider from Crystal Dynamics, an open-world driving game from its in-house team Maverick Games, and a Lord of the Rings MMO with Embracer.
