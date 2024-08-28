Bandai Namco Online torches Blue Protocol and terminates publishing deal with Amazon Games

Blue Protocol, the online action RPG developed by Bandai Namco Online, is being scrapped. A statement on the Blue Protocol website explains the title will be axed in January 2025.

Bandai Namco Online described the decision to end service as "difficult" and confirmed plans to release the title in the West in collaboration with publisher Amazon Games have also been shelved.

"We have enjoyed a strong relationship with Amazon Games throughout the development of Blue Protocol, and both of our teams are disappointed that we will not be able to deliver the game to players around the world," reads the statement.

"We know this is disappointing news, and we share your disappointment. We love the world and characters of Blue Protocol, and we were excited to welcome players around the world into Regnas. We join Bandai Namco Online in expressing deep gratitude to the passionate fans who followed Blue Protocol development and participated in the Closed Technical Test."

Following the news, Amazon Games has removed the Blue Protocol FAQ and a blog post announcing its collaboration with Bandai Namco Online from its website.

Blue Protocol was pitched as a free-to-play title with a "dynamic action combat system, deep character customization, and an epic story set in a vast world." It was slated to launch on PC, Xbox Series X | S, and PlayStation 5.

Expanding on the news in another statement, Bandai Namco Online said it wanted to deliver for players but ultimately felt the project would fall short of expectations.

"We know there has been great anticipation for Blue Protocol since the first announcement of the game. We wanted to deliver an experience that is like stepping into the world of anime, and we have been challenging ourselves to create a world where each and every player can enjoy adventures as the main character of the anime," adds the statement.

"We have worked hard to prepare for the release; however, we have come to the conclusion that it will not be possible to provide a service that satisfies all of you. We deeply apologize for the sudden announcement."