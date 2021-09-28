informa
Amazon MMORPG New World sees over 700,000 concurrent players on launch day

At its peak, Amazon's new MMORPG New World was home to over 700,000 players on its first day of play.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
September 28, 2021

Amazon's new massively multiplayer online role-playing game New World has already hosted over 700,000 concurrent Steam players on its first day of release. That's the best metric yet for any of Amazon Games' efforts and puts it directly in standing with other popular Steam titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and DOTA 2.

You can follow the numbers yourself over on Steam's game stats page. As of this writing, there are 661,459 concurrent users for New World, with the total peak users for today clocking in at 707,230 players.

That’s only 50,000 players fewer than CS:GO's peak today, and 200,000 ahead of DOTA 2's peak.

For some context, the much-hyped launch of No Man's Sky (which was "the biggest Steam debut in 2016") netted a peak of 200,000 concurrent players on its launch day.

That's still an impressive number for the small team at Hello Games, but Amazon's New World has shot past that metric by leaps and bounds. It's also a far better debut than its first multiplayer shooter Crucible, which stumbled backward into closed beta before ultimately being cancelled.

