Super Mario Bros. Wonder delivers record-breaking sales after over 10 million players ride the inchworm

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has sold-through 10.7 million copies to become the fastest-selling Super Mario title in history.

That's according to Nintendo, which shared the milestone in its fiscal report for the nine months ended December 31, 2023.

Crucially, the news means we can optimistically assume that vast swathes of players have dutifully hitched a ride on the fabled inchworm pipe at Nintendo's behest.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder launched in October 2023 and had sold-through 10.7 million copies worldwide by the end of December. Nintendo shipped almost 12 million copies of Wonder over the same period.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder's strong start

Nintendo said Wonder made a "strong start" but reported an overall 4.7 percent decline in software sales across the first three quarters of the fiscal year.

Switch hardware sales also dipped by 7.8 percent year-on-year, but as we noted in our fiscal breakdown that didn't stop Nintendo from giving its hardware forecast a shot in the arm.

The Nintendo Switch family is closing in on 140 million lifetime sales and could overtake the Nintendo DS to become the best-selling Nintendo console of all time if it shifts another 15 million units.