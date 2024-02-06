Sponsored By

Super Mario Bros. Wonder delivers record-breaking sales after over 10 million players ride the inchworm

The plumber and the pipe make history.

Chris Kerr

February 6, 2024

1 Min Read
Mario rides the inchworm pipe
Image via Nintendo

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has sold-through 10.7 million copies to become the fastest-selling Super Mario title in history.

That's according to Nintendo, which shared the milestone in its fiscal report for the nine months ended December 31, 2023.

Crucially, the news means we can optimistically assume that vast swathes of players have dutifully hitched a ride on the fabled inchworm pipe at Nintendo's behest.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder launched in October 2023 and had sold-through 10.7 million copies worldwide by the end of December. Nintendo shipped almost 12 million copies of Wonder over the same period.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder's strong start

Nintendo said Wonder made a "strong start" but reported an overall 4.7 percent decline in software sales across the first three quarters of the fiscal year.

Switch hardware sales also dipped by 7.8 percent year-on-year, but as we noted in our fiscal breakdown that didn't stop Nintendo from giving its hardware forecast a shot in the arm.

The Nintendo Switch family is closing in on 140 million lifetime sales and could overtake the Nintendo DS to become the best-selling Nintendo console of all time if it shifts another 15 million units.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Image of the team for now defunct indie developer Threshold Games.
Business
Indie dev Threshold Games shuts down this weekIndie dev Threshold Games shuts down this week
byJustin Carter
Feb 6, 2024
1 Min Read
Solomon Reed in a promo for Cyberpunk 2077: The Phantom Liberty.
Business
Key Cyberpunk 2077 veterans join North American team to lead sequel developmentCyberpunk 2077 veterans lead sequel development at North America studio
byJustin Carter
Feb 6, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
Backrooms, Liminal Spaces, And The Subliminal Menace Of Loneliness in Indie Horror Games
Backrooms, Liminal Spaces, And The Subliminal Menace Of Loneliness in Indie Horror Games

Feb 5, 2024

Design
Design Analysis: Snatcher's Representation of Detective Gameplay
Design Analysis: Snatcher's Representation of Detective Gameplay

Feb 5, 2024

Phil Spencer in front of the Xbox logo.
Business
Microsoft owes everyone more context for mass Xbox layoffs
Microsoft owes everyone more context for mass Xbox layoffs

Feb 1, 2024