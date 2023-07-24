informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

The Premier League extends licensing partnership with EA Sports FC

No FIFA? No problem.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
July 24, 2023
EA_Sports_FC.png

The Premier League has signed a new multi-year partnership extension with EA Sports FC to continue supporting the franchise as a lead partner and official licensee.

The move is a vote of confidence in EA's recently rebranded soccer simulation, which was known as FIFA until the publisher parted ways with its long-time licensing partner of the same name.

"EA Sports has been a lead partner of the Premier League since the 2016/17 season, while the licensing agreement with the League for its popular football video game series goes back to the 1998/99 campaign," reads an announcement on the Premier League website.

The deal will see all 20 Premier League clubs–including every club, player, manager, stadium, and kit–continue to be represented in EA Sports FC. The partnership also includes a long-term commitment for the Premier League and EA Sports to work together on the creation of community programs, including school football initiatives and investment into grassroots facilities.

"Through our long-term partnership, the Premier League and EA Sports have inspired generations of football fans and we look forward to developing this in the years to come," said Premier League chief executive, Richard Masters.

"The new EA Sports FC 24 game is a significant evolution which we are proud to be a part of. Beyond this, we will continue to develop existing projects as well as introducing exciting new ones."

EA confirmed plans to relaunch and rebrand FIFA as EA Sports FC in May 2022, just a few months after company CEO Andrew Wilson reportedly told staff the FIFA brand was actually holding the franchise back.

EA Sports FC 24 is slated to launch on September 29, 2023, and despite the reworked name and logo appears to be carrying forward many of the features and mechanics present in FIFA.

MobileConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
7.13.23
Design Manager

High Fidelity, Inc.

Remote
7.20.23
Game Interaction Designer

Indiana University

Bloomington, IN, USA
7.21.23
Lecturer/Senior Lecturer/Professor of Practice in Game Design

Shiver Entertainment

Miami, FL, USA
7.18.23
Software Engineer (C++ Only) – Console and PC Games
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more