The Pokemon Company International will donate a minimum of $25 million to philanthropic organizations over the next five years in a bid to address social inequity.

The company, which is a subsidiary of The Pokemon Company that manages the property outside of Asia, said it will look to help organizations that are dedicated to supporting social equity and improving the lives of children.

The $25 million will largely be handed over in the form cash donations, and will be rounded out as a "gift of play" in the form of in-kind donations of Pokemon Trading Card Game and Pokemon Center products.

Those physical donations will be sent to groups who are able to distribute toys and games to families and children in need. The Pokemon Company International hopes those organisations it chooses to work with will become long-term strategic partners that it can support for at least five years.



"The Pokémon Company International is grateful for the opportunity to give back to the communities in which it operates and where Pokémon has been so warmly received since it was first introduced,” said Kenji Okubo, president of The Pokémon Company International, commenting on the move.

A world we must defend

Offering more specifics about which organizations it will seek to support, The Pokemon Company International said it has identified groups operating in three geographic categories: global, regional, and local.

"Organizations that operate without borders and serve children in need in locations around the world represent the first category, while the regional level includes organizations operating within countries where the Pokémon brand has a significant presence across Europe, Latin America, North America, and Oceania," reads a press release.

"Lastly, The Pokémon Company International will be partnering with groups serving the local communities where it has offices in and around Bellevue, Washington, and London, UK."