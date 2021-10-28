The PlayStation 5 has sold 13.4 million units worldwide

The PlayStation 5 has sold 13.4 million units-to-date, with 3.3 million of those sales coming during the last fiscal quarter.

According to Sony's financial report for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, demand for the console contributed to a sales upswing in its Game and Network Services (G&NS) segment.

As shown in the graph below, sales in the division rose by 27 percent year-on-year to 645.4 billion yen ($5.68 billion) thanks to an increase in hardware sales and rising sales of third-party titles.

Operating income within the G&NS segment, however, fell to 82.7 billion yen ($728.4 million) from 105.4 billion yen ($928.4 million) due to a decline in sales of first-party software and the loss resulting from the "strategic price point" of PlayStation 5 hardware, which sees Sony sell the console at a loss.

Looking ahead, Sony said its fiscal forecast remains unchanged, and the company still expects the G&NS division to achieve net sales of 2.9 trillion yen ($25.5 billion) and operating income of 325 billion yen ($2.9 million) by the end of the fiscal year on March 31, 2022.