The end of days has arrived for the Wii U

Take good care of your Wii U because Nintendo is no longer offering repairs.

Last year, Nintendo told customers in Japan it would soon be ending repairs for Wii U consoles and peripherals once it had run out of parts.

That dark day has finally arrived. In a translated X post, the company said it has "run out of parts necessary for repairs, so as of July 3, 2024, we will no longer be accepting repairs for Wii U consoles and peripherals."

Nintendo no longer offers factory repairs for the Wii U or its gamepad and accessories in other locations including the United States and Europe, meaning the 12-year-old console has become something of an endangered species.

The Wii U launched in November 2012 as a successor to the hugely popular Wii. The console, however, failed to win over consumers and sold just 13.56 million units worldwide.

It was eventually supplanted by the Nintendo Switch, which fired Nintendo back into the stratosphere by achieving over 141.3 million lifetime sales to become the company's best-selling home console of all time.

How will Nintendo go one better? The company's hasn't formally unveiled its next slice of hardware, but has confirmed it will provide a glimpse at the Switch's eventual successor before the end of the current fiscal year in March 2025.

Multiple reports suggest the company is working on another Switch-like device that can double as both a handheld machine and home console, which wouldn't be too much of a stretch given just how popular the Switch (and its form factor) has become.