Rumblings had suggested the next-generation device would debut in 2024, but those plans might have changed.

Chris Kerr

February 19, 2024

The Nintendo Switch on a stylised background
Image via Nintendo

A litany of sources have told publications including Bloomberg, Eurogamer, and VGC that Nintendo's long-rumored Switch successor will now likely arrive in 2025.

It has previously been reported by multiple outlets that Nintendo intended to launch its next console–supposedly another hybrid device like the Switch–in the second half of 2024.  

Now, Bloomberg is reporting that sources "with knowledge of the matter" believe the Switch sequel will be delayed until early 2025. Those sources claim Nintendo has already briefed game publishers about its updated plans.

Nintendo declined to comment when approached by Bloomberg, but those whispers have been corroborated by both Eurogamer and VGC.

Eurogamer sources claimed the console will still release in the next fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, and said the delay has been made so Nintendo can bolster the console's launch lineup. Specifically, VGC added the move will allow Nintendo to strengthen its first-party offering. 

The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 and had sold almost 140 million units worldwide as of December 31, 2023. Last year, however, Nintendo said the console isn't bound by the "traditional concept" of platform lifecycles.

Despite the console being in its seventh year on shelves, Nintendo recently increased its hardware forecast for the current fiscal year by 500,000 units. It's a minor bump, but one that highlights the enduring popularity of a device that could become Nintendo's best-selling console of all time if it eclipses 154.02 million sales to overtake the Nintendo DS.

The Switch is also thriving when it comes to player engagement and delivered a record 122 million annual playing users from January to December 2023.

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

