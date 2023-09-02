informa
The Chinese Room is Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2's new developer

Paradox finally pulls back the curtain on the sequel to the cult classic RPG.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
September 02, 2023
A vampire NPC from Paradox Interactive's Vampire the Masquerade--Bloodlines 2.

Paradox Interactive confirmed The Chinese Room has been tapped to develop Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. During its panel at PAX West, Paradox said the long-delayed RPG would release in late 2024 with the British studio at the helm. 

Chinese Room is no stranger to handling properties from other studios; its sophomore title was 2013's Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, a follow-up to Frictional Games' Amnesia: The Dark Descent from 2010.

According to World of Darkness VP Sean Greaney, The Chinese Room delivered a proposal for Bloodlines 2 that "made them ideal partners to develop a story in the Vampire: The Masquerade setting." 

Bloodlines 2 is re-revealed

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 has shifted studios multiple times throughout its development. Initially, it was meant to be developed by Hardsuit Labs in 2021, but the developer was abruptly pulled off the project and it became indefinitely delayed.

In 2022, Paradox CEO Fredrik Wester revealed that a new developer had been found, and indicated its pitch was "convincing enough to run," saving Bloodlines 2 from complete cancellation. In June, Paradox began issuing refunds for Bloodlines 2 pre-orders, which indicated it was preparing for a full grand re-reveal of the game.

